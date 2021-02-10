Ubex Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $526,306.31 and approximately $47,970.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011924 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.03 or 0.00687498 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

