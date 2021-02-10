Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS: UBSFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/29/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $19.83. 47,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,135. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -991.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

