UBS Group Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $435.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SPGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

Shares of SPGI opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

