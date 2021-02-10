UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Shares of LYFT opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.44.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

