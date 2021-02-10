UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Trading 13.8% Higher

UC Asset, LP (OTCMKTS:UCASU) traded up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61.

UC Asset Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta and Dallas areas. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area and land for development in the Dallas metropolitan area.

