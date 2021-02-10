UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. 1,743,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

