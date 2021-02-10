UFP Industries (UFPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UFPI stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.