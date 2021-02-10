UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.94

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.94 and traded as high as $47.64. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 50,122 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94.
UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.
