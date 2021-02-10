UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.94

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.94 and traded as high as $47.64. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 50,122 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

