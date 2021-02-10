UGAS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.36 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 110.1% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

