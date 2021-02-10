Ultima United Limited (UUL.AX) (ASX:UUL) Insider Buys A$208,000.00 in Stock

Ultima United Limited (UUL.AX) (ASX:UUL) insider Jonathan Cheng bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$208,000.00 ($148,571.43).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.
About Ultima United Limited (UUL.AX)
Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ultima United Limited (UUL.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultima United Limited (UUL.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.