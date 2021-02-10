Ultima United Limited (UUL.AX) (ASX:UUL) Insider Buys A$208,000.00 in Stock

Ultima United Limited (UUL.AX) (ASX:UUL) insider Jonathan Cheng bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$208,000.00 ($148,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99.

Ultima United Limited engages in property development business in Australia. It develops residential apartment projects in Cannington and Bentley, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as United Uranium Limited and changed its name to Ultima United Limited in November 2014. Ultima United Limited was founded in 2007 is based in Como, Australia.

