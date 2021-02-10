Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UCTT stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,644. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

