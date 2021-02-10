UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.73

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The firm has a market cap of $701.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 447.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 23.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

