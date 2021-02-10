Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period.

UA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Under Armour stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

