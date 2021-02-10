Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.58

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 144059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Under Armour by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Under Armour by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

