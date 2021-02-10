Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.58

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.40, with a volume of 144059 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.
Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.
