Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $30.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on UAA. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

UAA traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,840. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

