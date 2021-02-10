Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.