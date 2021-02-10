Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.84 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $83.43 million and approximately $61.84 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for $29.21 or 0.00064658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 190.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00393033 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,205.22 or 0.02668267 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.