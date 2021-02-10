Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.03. 34,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,957,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.36. The company has a market cap of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

