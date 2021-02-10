United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.33

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as high as $12.92. United Bancorp shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 7,080 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. United Bancorp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

In other United Bancorp news, Director Gary W. Glessner bought 3,193 shares of United Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $39,337.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,777 shares in the company, valued at $724,132.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned about 0.19% of United Bancorp worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated through a network of nineteen banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

