United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.55

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 4975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 703.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 15.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 467.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.