United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of UFCS opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $796.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.
