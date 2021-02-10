United Fire Group (UFCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UFCS opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $796.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

