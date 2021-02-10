United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

