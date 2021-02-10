United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.70. United States Antimony shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 589,938 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

In related news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $149,259.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock worth $865,384. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.