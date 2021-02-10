United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Trading 1.4% Higher

United States Copper Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:CPER)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.27. 97,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 144,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United States Copper Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in United States Copper Index Fund by 108.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for United States Copper Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Copper Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.