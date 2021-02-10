United Traders Token (UTT) Price Tops $0.15

United Traders Token (CURRENCY:UTT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, United Traders Token has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One United Traders Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. United Traders Token has a total market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $2,686.00 worth of United Traders Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.70 or 0.01158715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00055698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.39 or 0.05596753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00028426 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00045198 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032541 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “The United Traders is a trading company of U.S stock markets operating since 2009. The United Traders will use the blockchain technology to expand their platform and create a marketplace for cryptocurrencies powered by an ERC-20 token. The actual platform feature a pool of algorithmic strategies which was employed by the Kvadrat Black SPC hedge fund named as Kvadrat Black, a Type C strategy (a pool of manual and algorithmic strategies extensively used on the cryptocurrency markets), an IPO with United Traders (a feature which allows investors to buy shares of companies offering IPO’s on a provisional subscription basis) and OTC (a feature which allows an investor to buy shares in non-public companies). United Traders Token (UTT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay for trading services on the platform. “

