UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $381,918,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,749,000 after buying an additional 417,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $492,232,000 after buying an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 876,076 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $307,224,000 after buying an additional 305,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $332.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

