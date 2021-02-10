Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Down 7.2%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.74. 1,985,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,049,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $462.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.