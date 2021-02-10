Universa Price Tops $0.0041 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. Universa has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $70,829.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00060329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.01 or 0.01155667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00055790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.58 or 0.05591023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00028151 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00020095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00032507 BTC.

About Universa

Universa is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

