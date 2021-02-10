Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $11.02. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 9,560 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 69.56% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

