Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to announce $77.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.70 million and the highest is $78.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $82.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $333.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.13 million to $335.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $369.35 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 52,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 209,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

