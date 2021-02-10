uPlexa (UPX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,131.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $490,898.38 and approximately $8,131.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, uPlexa has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 306.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,588,539,974 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

