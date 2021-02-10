Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s stock price rose 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.39 and last traded at $91.04. Approximately 1,077,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,365,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.56.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,463,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

