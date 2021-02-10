Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

NYSE UE opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

UE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

