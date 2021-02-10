Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
NYSE UE opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 18.97%.
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Recommended Story: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.