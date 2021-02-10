URU Metals Limited (URU.L) (LON:URU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.35

URU Metals Limited (URU.L) (LON:URU) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $242.35 and traded as low as $230.00. URU Metals Limited (URU.L) shares last traded at $270.00, with a volume of 50,771 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £4.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

