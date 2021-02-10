US Foods (USFD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of US Foods (NYSE: USFD) recently:

2/6/2021 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

2/2/2021 – US Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/27/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

1/25/2021 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/19/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

12/29/2020 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

12/14/2020 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of USFD opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

