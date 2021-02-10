US Foods (USFD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of US Foods (NYSE: USFD) recently:
- 2/6/2021 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “
- 2/2/2021 – US Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/27/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “
- 1/25/2021 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/19/2021 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “
- 12/29/2020 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “
- 12/14/2020 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of USFD opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.87 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90.
In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
