USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $101.07 and last traded at $100.10, with a volume of 718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.16.

The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

About USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.