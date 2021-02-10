USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $5.41. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 198,588 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USD Partners stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of USD Partners worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

