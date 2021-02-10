Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Utah Medical Products has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $332.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.29. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

