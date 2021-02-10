Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Utrust has a market capitalization of $145.76 million and $10.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.01151590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00056176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.82 or 0.05557076 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00020100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00045227 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00032680 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

