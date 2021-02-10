VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY.L) (LON:EGY) Trading Up 2.7%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY.L) (LON:EGY) shares were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48). Approximately 957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.08.

About VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY.L) (LON:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.