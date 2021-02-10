Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $148.25 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00286881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00121728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00202953 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 148,495,478 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

