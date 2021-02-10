Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $5.81 on Wednesday, reaching $288.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,149. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.