Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.18

Valeo SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.18 and traded as high as $20.06. Valeo shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 12,909 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLEEY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Valeo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

