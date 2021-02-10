Validity Achieves Market Cap of $8.68 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded up 71% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $15.19 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00052985 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00284173 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00120593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00087450 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00063800 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,232,890 coins and its circulating supply is 4,213,560 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

Validity Coin Trading

