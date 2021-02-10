Valmont Industries (VMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $219.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $221.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $765,351.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,811.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,714. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

