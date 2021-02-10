Valor Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.56 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.34 or 0.01146809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.34 or 0.05610140 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00045773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

VALOR is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.