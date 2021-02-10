Vanadium One Iron (CVE:VONE) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Vanadium One Iron Corp. (CVE:VONE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Vanadium One Iron shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,250 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$13.70 million and a PE ratio of -23.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Vanadium One Iron Company Profile (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Iron Corp. explores for base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vanadium One Iron Corp. in June 2019. Vanadium One Iron Corp.

