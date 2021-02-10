Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.76. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $140.03 and a 12-month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.