Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.34

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $78.27, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.82.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,350,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,971,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.