Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,978,563. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

